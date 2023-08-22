Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action film Jawan, helmed by Atlee has been passed by the censor board with a U/A certificate. The film which boasts of being the first Indian to have the action scenes done by 6 epic stunt directors who have previously worked on Avengers and Star Trek is releasing on September 7. While it is rumoured that the trailer of the film might drop on August 28, the final print has already passed the censor screening.

The Atlee film, also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Thalapathy Vijay, has been passed by the Censor Board with seven significant changes. A copy of the censor certificate has been going viral on the internet.

The copy discloses the changes made in the film, which has a length of around 169.18 minutes. Changes include some dialogues and violent scenes from the film which suggests that Shah Rukh Khan will be back with a bang. A change in a suicide scene has been suggested, and the duration has been cut short.

Meanwhile, the Censor board suggested removing another violent visual and the team reported in the final copy, “Removed the visuals of the beheaded body…” Some dialogues were also changed as the report suggests, “Suitably modified the out-of-context reference of the Hon. President of India and replaced the dialogues as ‘Head of State'”. Another change implemented is the word paida hoke which has been modified as well.

The report going viral on the internet also suggests, “Suitably modified the dialogues “Ungli karna” as “Usse use karo” (wherever applicable)…”

The censor certificate is going viral on the internet and was shared by some Twitter handles.

The film has also changed references of NSG (National Security Guards to IISG whenever it has occurred. According to various reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a commando, Vikram, who will be seen in the father’s character. He will be leading a commando team with four key people, while on the other hand, he will be seen as the son’s character as a police officer named Azaad in the Atlee film.

Fans are excited to watch SRK in a double role and playing shades of grey after Raees. Advance booking for the film has also proved that SRK will be back to create havoc at the Box Office.

