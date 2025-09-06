Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, after playing Karan Johar in Karan Johar’s show The Traitors, has made his debut in Pollywood. Mehar, also starring Geeta Basra, marks Raj’s debut in the Punjabi Film Industry, and despite the state going through one of the worst flood tragedies, the film has managed to keep up with decent numbers on the opening day!

Raj Kundra Misses The 1st Milestone

The first milestone of the film should have been making an entry into the top 10 Punjabi openers of 2025. The tenth spot in the list is held by Shaunki Sardar that opened with 32 lakh at the box office. Raj Kundra’s debut film has missed this milestone by a whisker!

Mehar Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, September 5, Mehar managed to earn 26 lakh at the box office. The word-of-mouth for the film is decent and it might pick up in the upcoming days! Interestingly, the film has earned much more than Geeta Basra’s last opener!

Geeta Basra’s Last Opening

Geeta Basra‘s last theatrical release at the box office was Lock, which starred Gippy Grewal, Smeep Kang, and Gurpreet Ghuggi! The film earned almost 19 – 20 lakh on day 1. Geeta’s new release has witnessed much growth at the box office. Hopefully, Raj Kundra’s debut picks up pace over the weekend.

About Mehar

Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the film stars Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra in the lead role and is currently rated 9.7 on IMDb. The official synopsis for the film says, “A father’s silent struggle for dignity becomes a powerful journey of second chances, as Karamjit navigates life’s challenges in his Punjab village to reunite his family.”

