Teja Sajja’s Mirai has managed to grow at a minimal pace at the box office, and it might not be the greatest news for the actor. In two days, the film stands at a total of 27.9 crore in India. The film is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Minimal Growth On Day 2

On day 2, the fantasy action drama witnessed a minimal growth despite the audiences loving the film and giving a terrific word-of-mouth for Teja Sajja‘s superhero flick. In some territories it is working as good as HanuMan.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, September 13, Mirai earned 14.8 crore in all languages. The Telugu version witnessed minimal growth while the Hindi version jumped by 77%. Overall, the film had a growth of 13% in the last 24 hours, and it really needs to pick up the pace at the box office.

Check out the day-wise collection of Teja Sajja’s film at the box office (India Net Collections – All Languages).

Day 1: 13.1 crore

Day 2: 14.8 crore

Total: 27.9 crore

Mirai Budget & Profit

The film is mounted on a budget of 60 crore, including P&A. In 48 hours, the film managed to recover only 46.5% of its entire budget. In order to secure a hit verdict at the box office, the film needs to earn 120 crore in total. This is still a distant task looking at the pace of the film but isn’t unachievable for sure.

Mirai Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office in two days.

Hindi Net Collection: 4.85 crore

Tamil Net Collection: 20 lakh

Kannada Net Collection: 10 lakh

Malayalam Net Collection: 10 lakh

Telugu Net Collection: 22.65 crore

India Net Collection: 27.9 crore

Budget: 60 crore

Budget Recovery: 46.5%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

