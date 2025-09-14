Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is setting new records across the world with its opening-day collection alone. The anime movie also collected a record number at the box office in the United Kingdom. On its opening day alone, it almost outgrossed the entire run of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s lifetime collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s box office collection on day 1 in the United Kingdom

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the latest Demon Slayer movie collected a solid $1.8 million on Friday when it opened in the United Kingdom. It missed the #1 spot by a slight margin to Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and its $2.2 million opening day gross.

Recorded the biggest ever opening day for an anime movie!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle by Haruo Sotozaki recorded the biggest opening day ever for an anime film released in the United Kingdom. The previous record-breaking anime released in the region was Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron. Infinity Castle almost surpassed The Boy and the Heron‘s entire opening weekend. The Studio Ghibli movie collected $2.1 million in its three-day opening weekend in 2023.

Almost surpassed the entire UK lifetime collection of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

According to the report, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train collected $1.9 million in its entire run in the United Kingdom. Infinity Castle will beat that collection easily during its opening weekend only, as the film is expected to earn between $3 million and $6 million on its opening weekend.

More about the Infinity Castle

In this movie, the Demon Slayer Corps is drawn into the Infinity Castle, where Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira face terrifying Upper Rank demons in a desperate fight as the final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji begins. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released on September 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

