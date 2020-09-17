Kangana Ranaut On Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan's Break Up

It’s just another day of Kangana Ranaut making headlines for her bold statements in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Now, it’s about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan and how a certain section of media tried to break the couple up. Both the actors were rumoured linked back when they were shooting for Kedarnath.

A recent leaked video also showed Sushant and Sara smoking in a balcony. That enraged another debate on social media. Kangana had also tweeted, “News of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara affair was all over the media; apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.”

She also said, “I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine, but she must have been under pressure, what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me.”

Now in a recent interview with Times Now, she has opened up about media’s interference in the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan scenario. She says, “When he was dating Sara, they made sure they broke up. Even Kareena went on record to say that don’t date your first hero, so they openly did character assassination of him, ridiculed him. When that boy was completely cornered, then another group of emotional vultures came, and they did what they did.” Her statement about Kareena Kapoor Khan is the one she made on Amrita Arora’s chat show.

She also added, “First of all like I said, the movie mafia which tortured Sushant, banned him, I have already spoken about them. The production houses that are targeting me; they have their own pet media who tried to assassinate his character, called him a rapist and cornered him.”

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s these statements on Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan? Do let us know in the comments section below.

