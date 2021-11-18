Martin Scorsese just celebrated his birthday, and a photo of him with Anurag Kashyap went viral. For those who are unaware, Kashyap is a die-hard fan of the director. Anurag’s filmmaking style is inspired by Scorsese, and he even once got the chance to sit down with the legendary auteur as a part of the jury of a huge film festival.

Moreover, the AK vs AK director’s home is a haven for all film enthusiasts as it is filled with pieces of homage to Scorsese. While talking about the two great directors, let us go back to the time when the helmer of ‘The Irishman’ sent an inspiring letter to Anurag.

While talking to a leading publication, Anurag Kashyap once revealed back in 2014 that he got a letter from Martin Scorsese. I thoroughly enjoyed Dev D and Gangs Of Wasseypur and found them exciting and inspiring,” the letter read. If that wasn’t enough, Scorsese also expressed his desire to meet Kashyap, who tweeted his delight by saying, “My biggest award yet”.

Check out the viral photo of Anurag Kashyap touching Martin Scorsese’s feet:

Anurag Kashyap’s film Gangs of Wasseypur was selected for the prestigious Director’s Fortnight at the 65th Cannes Film Festival. As per some reports, the film has been inspired by Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. Receiving a letter from your idol must be a moment that Kashyap will cherish for a long time.

Moreover, some reports even state that Kashyap had also shown Scorsese his 2015 film Bombay Velvet, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma and though he was impressed by it, the ‘Taxi Driver’ director felt like there is still something missing. Martin’s friend and editor Thelma Schoonmaker, who edits most of his films, joined Anurag’s team to help them with the editing.

Anurag Kashyap did not only receive a letter from Martin Scorsese, but he even got to work with his editor and show him his films. It must be a major fanboy moment for him.

