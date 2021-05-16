Saahil Chadha, who has appeared in films like Baghban and Section 375, and his wife Promila have met an accident and suffered injuries. The two were hit by an ambulance in Mumbai. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Reportedly, Saahil and Promila were returning from a meeting and were walking towards their car parked in a lane behind St Xavier’s College. Just then they were hit by an ambulance from behind. The actor was dagged for two feet and has suffered injuries on his stomach and thigh.

His wife Promila, on other hand, has sustained two fractures in her leg. As per Hindustan Times, both are currently undergoing treatment in Bombay Hospital. While Promila is staying with her cousin Saahil Chadha has only sustained minor injuries and is likely to be discharged in the next 2-3 days.

Talking to the publication, Saahil said, “The police have nabbed the driver.” He further added, “I practice Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and the much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary.”

Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in April. The two underwent home quarantine for twenty days. Saahil is well known for playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s son in Baghban. The other three sons were played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni and Nasir Kazi.

He was also seen in Ajay Bahl’s Section 375 alongside Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna.

