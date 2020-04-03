Kartik Aaryan Wants To Remake Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini’s Baghban As He ‘Ages Gracefully’ Amid The Lockdown

Kartik Aaryan is not letting any chance of staying connected with and entertaining his fans even in the lockdown period. The young actor has clearly aced the idea of making his fans happy even in these difficult times.

The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and shared an ‘old age filter pic’ of him. Kartik who looks several years older in the pic gave the post a hilarious caption and said that he is ready for Baghban remake now.

His caption read as saying, “Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown 👨🏼‍🦳 Lets Remake Baghban now Casting for Heroines role 👵🏻 Pls send in your entries”

Interestingly, Kartik featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake last year and is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa & Dostana’s sequel.

His latest post cracked up several fans but it’s Arjun Kapoor’s comment that got our attention. The Panipat actor commented “Ronit Roy” and even we think he looks like him in the filtered pic. What do you think?

Earlier also, Kartik has used his Instagram account to make people aware of the importance of self-isolation at this time. From his monologue video to celebrating sister’s birthday from home, Kartik seems to have dedicated his account for one purpose.

Kartik also contributed Rs 1 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the absolute need of the hour to rise together as a nation. Whatever I am, whatever money I have earned, is only because of the people of India; and for us I am contributing Rs 1 crore to the PM-Cares fund. I urge all my fellow Indians also to help as much as possible,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

