Mahanati Actress Keerthy Suresh All Set To Tie The Knot With This Billionaire Businessman?

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is at the high phase of her career. The beautiful actress who started her filmy career as a child artist has so far acted in over 20 films. The actress has already proved her talent and acting mettle with her superb performances in numerous blockbusters down South.

Now as per the latest reports that have been doing rounds across the internet, Keerthy may soon be tying a knot to a businessman of her parents’ choice.

The buzz has that it will be an arranged marriage and the person whom Keerthy’s parents’ have chosen for her is a billionaire with strong political connections.

Reports also have that Keerthy has given her nod for the marriage, and an announcement regarding the same from her parents’ side can be expected soon in the coming days.

However, as if now its too early to say how far the reports are true because Keerthy and her parents are yet to confirm the news.

On the work front, Keerthy who was last seen in A R Murugadoss’s Tamil action-drama Sarkar with Thalapathy Vijay currently awaits the release of her Malayalam period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which has Mollywood superstar Mohanlal in lead.

The actress who has been busy with Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe, which has Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in lead, is currently at home following quarantine amidst Coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, and Annaatthe, Keerthy also has films like Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, and Rang De in her kitty.

