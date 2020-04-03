Tejasswi Prakash FINALLY Breaks Her Silence On The Accusations Of Bagging Khatron Ke Khiladi Due To Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently in its 10th season and it has been welcomed with a lot of love by fans and general audiences. What’s more is that this season boasts of an impressive contestant list with popular actors like Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande and Karishma Tanna among others.

While each face has its own fan following, Swaragini fame actress Tejasswi Prakash’s antics on the show are being much loved. Right from her innocence to her outspokenness and her strength while doing the stunts, fans are in awe of the beauty.

However, there is a certain section of audiences that have been accusing Tejasswi of bagging the show owing to her prior connections with filmmaker and show host Rohit Shetty. Putting an end to these speculations once and for all, the actress in a recent chat with Spotboye has said, “I would really like to clarify that I finished shooting for his film (School, College Ani Life) a year before I shot with him for KKK 10. I worked with him before I got this reality show. And, KKK 10 was not offered to me because of him. I was approached for KKK 10 by Colors. Above all, I didn’t tell them that I have already shot for his film.”

She further went on to say, “My mother keeps telling me that even if he is yelling at you, it’s quite evident that he likes you the most among other contestants. What I am proud about is that our chemistry wasn’t scripted.”

