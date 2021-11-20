The opening of theatre and the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions is seeing the release of several films in India. Now, after first announcing the film in March 2019, Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha is finally hitting cinemas – but there’s a change in its release date, again.

As per a recent announcement, the film is all set to release on Baisakhi 2022 and it will be clashing with another much anticipated, pan India film – Yash’s KGF Chapter 2.

A little while ago, Aamir Khan Productions took to social media and announced the new release date of Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing a new poster featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, they wrote, “We are happy to share our new poster and our new release date :)”

In the poster, we could see Kareena Kapoor Khan leaning on Aamir Khan with a huge field of mustard flowers with a house in the foreground. Check out the poster here:

With Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha now releasing on Baisakhi 2022 aka April 14, we wonder if team KGF Chapter 2 will postpone or prepone their release date. If not, it’s going to be a blockbuster box office clash like no other has seen before.

Talking about the Aamir Khan film, the Advait Chandan directorial has several release date changes. The film was first set for a December 2020 release but got postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then scheduled for a December 2021 release but got postponed to February 2022.

