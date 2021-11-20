Shahid Kapoor is currently bagging a number of biggest projects post the success of Kabir Singh. Although the film was called out for many reasons, but the actor came out strong and accepted the criticism like a pro. In the past, the actor has done some noteworthy work but, did you know there was a time when he was considered for the Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli’s 2009 epic Magadheera?

The maker of the blockbuster film became known for the Hindi speaking audience after the release of Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali: The Conclusion. The director is also responsible for introducing Prabhas to a larger audience.

The 2009 Telugu blockbuster, ‘Magadheera’ was directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Ram Charan, Srihari, Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill. Due to its positive response, there were rumours that the Hindi remake of the film with Shahid Kapoor is on the cards. During the promotions of ‘Haider,’ the actor was asked about the speculations and addressing to the reports, the actor seemed really interested to do the film. There were rumours that producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Madhu Mantena were coming on board the large project.

Talking about the Magadheera remake, Shahid Kapoor told Indian Express, “I have been wanting to do Magadheera for the longest. I have seen the film and loved it…..I think it’s a killer subject. I am aware about this news that I will be doing the film, but I cannot substantiate it as I don’t want to talk about anything prematurely. If you read the story that was published, there were no quotes from anybody. But maybe at some point ….”

In another interview during the press conference of ‘Udta Punjab’, the ‘Jab We Met’ star declined the news and said, “I am not doing that film anymore. Right now, after Rangoon, I am unemployed.”

On the work front, director SS Rajamouli is gearing up for the release of RRR starring, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. While, Shahid Kapoor has a number of films on the pipeline including Jersey, Bull, Abbas Zafar’s untitled film and others.

