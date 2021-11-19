The global COVID-19 pandemic made us take a break from watching our favourite stars on the silver screen for a while. With theatres reopening, they are heading back with back to back releases. One such star is Ajay Devgn.

The actor who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2020 film Tanhaji and an extended cameo in Sooryavanshi, will soon make his presence felt with RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi – both releasing in the start of 2022.

While Ajay Devgn fans are happy with this news, we have a little titbit that might make them sad. A recent reports claims to know exactly how long Ajay‘s character duration is in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Unfortunately, it’s not as long as Devgn fans would have hoped for.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Devgn has only 8 minutes of playing time in RRR. Their source said, “It’s all eight minutes of powerful action. But for audiences looking for more of Ajay Devgn RRR will be a disappointment. He is only there for 8 minutes.”

The same source further told the portal that Devgn’s cameo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is apparently around 20 minutes long.

Well, we guess fans will have to wait a while longer to see mote of him on the silver screen.

On the work front, besides RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Maidaan, Mayday, Thank God and more.

