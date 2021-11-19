Controversy queen Kangana Ranaut is back again with a new topic. This time the actress claims that she’s not happy with the government’s decision to scrap the contentious farm laws. She recently took it to her Instagram stories to share her views on the same.

The actress’ recent outing was the A.L. Vijay’s Thalaivii which came out on 10th September 2021.

Back to the topic, Kangana Ranaut had taken it to her Instagram stories where she shared a person’s tweet and wrote, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this.”

Apart from this Ranaut also went on to share a photo of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said, “When the conscience of the nation is in deep sleep, lath (the cane) is the only solution and dictatorship is the only resolution… Happy birthday Madam Prime Minister.”

On Friday morning, PM Narendra Modi had stated that the Union government has agreed to repeal the 3 farms laws that were passed in the Parliament back in 2020, after which protests by a section of the country’s farmers took place.

“Today, I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws. In the Parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws,” the PM stated in a televised speech.

Other than this, Kangana Ranaut also had given rise to a new controversy a few days ago by saying that India’s Independence in 1947 was not freedom but “bheek” (alms).

The Thalaivii actress‘ comments were made at the Times Now Summit one day after she was felicitated with the Padma Shri. She has been criticised by politicians for her comment on independence. Instead of apologizing for her comments, she claimed that she would return the honour if somebody proved her wrong.

What do you think about Kangana Ranaut’s recent statement? Let us know in the comments below!

