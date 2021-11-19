Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s most anticipated directorial film, Animal is slated to have a worldwide release on 11th August 2023. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film also boasts of an ensemble cast led by Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra. This film marks Vanga’s first association with Ranbir.

The crime drama that has already stirred conversations amongst the audience will celebrate its grand release on 11th August 2023. With developments on the project, the makers have announced the theatrical release of this unique film.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Previously, it was reported that Animal will be all about the disturbing relationships leading Ranbir Kapoor to become inhumane. It will be one of its own kind of cinema with shades of darkness in ample amount. If we go by insiders’ word, Parineeti Chopra is set to play Ranbir’s wife in the film. Also, as predicted, Anil Kapoor will be seen as RK’s father. Bobby Deol, as reported earlier, will be seen playing a villain.

