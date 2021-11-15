Indian Superstar Ajay Devgn has given the exhibitors a lot to cheer about. In fact, the Hindi cinema trade is actually discussing him as a lucky mascot. Pre-pandemic, Ajay delivered the historical Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior which went on to notch up the Rs.275 cr mark.

A trade source said, “While the film industry’s morale hit a low during the pandemic, the one thing we could smile about is that Tanhaji that was released in January 2020, hit a double century, giving us the satisfaction of having seen unprecedented box office.”

On November 9, Leading trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on Day 4, inches closer to the Rs.100 cr mark. It will be the first Rs.100 cr #Hindi film since #Tanhaji (January 2020) …..”

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in which Ajay and Ranveer Singh have extended cameos, lending able support to the film’s leading man, Akshay Kumar is currently rewriting box office history. And, audiences worldwide are speaking about the magic of Ajay (Singham) Devgn’s entry in this Rohit Shetty blockbuster as much as they are discussing the daredevil cop, Akshay Kumar’s role and also the lovable antics of Simmba, Ranveer Singh.

Hopes for the theatrical business going through the roof are back in India. Fingers crossed!

