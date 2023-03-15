Rakhi Sawant has been in the news for several reasons over the last several months. From revealing she’s married to Adil Khan Durrani to him betraying her in several ways, her mother – Jaya Bheda, passing away and more, the actress has been in the limelight. Recently, the actress featured in a song – Jhootha, which talks about her life and her troubles in the last year.

During an exclusive chat with her to promote the song, the Bigg Boss fame got candid about her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, her mother’s death, her estranged husband spending the money she kept aside for her mother’s treatment on gambling and lots more. Read on to know all she had to share.

Commenting on betrayals she has received from Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi Sawant said, “Mere saath mere husband ne itne dhokhe kiye. Shaadi karne ke baad bhi media mein deny kiya. Mere shaadi ka maine jab khola raaz pure duniya ke samne ki mera nikah ho gaya hai Adil ke saath, court marriage bhi ho gaya hai… aur Adil ne woh fake bola, sab jageh deny kiya… Baad mein duniya ka pressure hua tab jake ke bola ‘haa, yeh baat sach hai.’ Khushi se pehle bolna chahiye tha na ki ‘haa, Rakhi meri biwi hai. Meri shaadi ho gayi hai.’ Baad mein bol ke fyada nahi hai jab sabke samne ek celebrity ki izzat nikal dete hai… Dard hota hai. Bahut takleef hoti hai ki mujhe kahi muh dhikane ki layak nahi choda Adil ne…”

Rakhi Sawant continued, “Mere paise le liye. 1 crore 60 lakh. Jooth bolke ki main car ka businesss karunga. Lekin unhone woh car ka business kiya, nahi kiya… pata nahi chala. Jaise paise account mein daale within 3 days unhone paise nikale car li, kya liya, kya kiya pata hi nahi hai. Kisko de diye paise mere.”

When asked if this money was meant for her mother’s treatment, the actress said that when she entered the Bigg Boss Marathi house, her mother was well, but she still left Rs 10 lakh with Adil in case of any medical emergency. Recall when her family tried calling her estranged husband when her mother fell and was paralysed; the actress revealed that she would have survived had he paid the money for her treatment. She said, “Bach jati. Aaj bach jati meri maa. Aaj meri maa bach jati agar time pe ilaaj hua hota toh.”

Adding that her family told her Adil Khan Durrani ghosted them during the difficult time, Rakhi Sawant broke down, saying, “Strong… thi main. Abhi nahi hu. Roz hi roti hu. Mere pita pehle hi heart attack mein mar gaye. Meri maa chali gayi. Husband ne mere saath itna saare kiya… Kya bolu main… Strong dhikhne wali Rakhi kaha gayi… kamjor kar diya hai mere pati ne mujhe, torture kar kar ke…” Check out her interaction with Koimoi here:

