Salman Khan has often made headlines for the controversial and shocking comments he has made over time, especially during the initial years of his career. Time and again we come across an old video of the actor from his young days, either from the sets of his film or his TV shows like Dus Ka Dum, Bigg Boss and others. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Salman had said ‘humko saree utarni aati hai’ to Katrina Kaif.

The actress had arrived on Salman’s reality show, along with Neil Nitin Mukesh to promote their film New York, which was released in 2009. Scroll down for details.

The video seems to be from Salman Khan’s Das Ka Dum show as they try their hands at draping saree. The clip opens with Katrina Kaif grooving to a song while wearing a red saree. Later, Salman Khan is also seen trying to drape a saree which he quickly removes. Further, what also caught everyone’s eyes was seeing Salman taking Katrina’s red saree off her and is heard saying, “Madam aapko saree bandne aati hai, humko saree utarni aati hai.”

Watch the video below:

Ye Dekh Lo Salman Khan females Ki Kitni Izzat Karta Hai. pic.twitter.com/bVBV2jrz6N — News Of Bollywood (@NewsOfBolly) July 3, 2023

While the clip has been doing the rounds for all the wrong reasons, Salman Khan’s fans are defending him in the comment section. A user wrote, “Ha dekhlia, ab bokne wala krk ko 2 rupiya bhik dedo koi.”

While another said, “Mazak mein bola, woh ladki bhi mazak kar rahi thi, aur dusra kisi parayi ladki ko nahi bola uus waqt Katrina salman ki girlfriend thi aur toh apni girlfriend ko hee bola.”

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 which will also see Shah Rukh Khan in the cameo appearance. This morning, Koimoi exclusively told you that the superstar has approached Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source close to the development revealed to us, “No more home productions with his brothers as director or carpeting a film with favour-seeking strugglers, as he did in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

