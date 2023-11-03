12th Fail has passed the box office test. The film has scored 13 cores in its first week. When the Vikrant Massey starrer started gaining momentum in the opening weekend, it was apparent that it would manage a first week of 12 crores. However the film has overperformed with steady progress on each of the weekdays, as a result of which 1 crore more has come in.

In fact, the manner in which the film was seeing an increase in numbers with every passing day, even Thursday, could have been higher. After all, Wednesday’s score was 1.85 crores. However, the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka meant that audiences had ample entertainment at home and since it was also the last weekday, 12th Fail was parked for the second weekend. As a result of this, 1.30 crores came in.

Even this score is good, in fact, since it’s greater than Day One of 1.10 crores. Now, today will again stay over the 1 crore mark and it has to be seen if it hits 1.25 crores or 1.50 crores. Tomorrow and the day after, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film is certain to cross 2 crores and 3 crores, respectively, which means a total of 25 crores after two weeks is certainly coming.

This one is a success story.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

