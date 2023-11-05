It was a fantastic jump for 12th Fail on Saturday as 3.40 crores came in. On Friday, the film had collected 1.75 crores, so these are almost double the numbers accumulated. The film’s word of mouth is still spreading and that’s resulting in audience footfalls getting better and better.

It was a given that the collections will certainly go past the 2.50 crores mark. After all, that’s the number that the film had gathered on its first Saturday and with a better trending already being evidenced, the second Saturday was set to be quite good. However, the collections have emerged to be much bigger. That’s also due to the fact that today there is a very exciting World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka, and hence, those who would have otherwise caught the Vikrant Massey-starrer today would have perhaps opted to check it out yesterday itself.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed film has now netted 18.25 crores and today, it will quite comfortably go past the 21 crores mark. Either of the three scenarios is possible today when it comes to collections – they could either stay at the same levels or go a little up (though certainly the growth would be much more controlled) or the numbers could dip a bit as well. This is pre-Diwali season so whatever numbers that the film is getting is an added bonus for theater owners.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: With Hrithik Roshan Joining In As Kabir & Shah Rukh Khan As Pathaan Already There, Salman Khan Led Spy Thriller Is Definitely Going To Score The Biggest Spy Universe Opening!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News