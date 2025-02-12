Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Santhanam, Anjali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles, is approaching its end at the Indian box office and just managing to keep its scoreboard ticking. Released amid negligible expectations, the film turned out to be a massive hit and enjoyed hefty returns. Currently, it’s the only super-hit of Kollywood in 2025 and has minted a solid collection so far. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Sundar C, the Kollywood action comedy was released theatrically on January 12. It was supposed to release in 2013 but suffered several legal issues. Twelve years later, the film hit theatres this Pongal, and since the content was quite old, there were doubts about its reception. It opened to mixed reviews from critics, but surprisingly, it was well-received by the audience.

Yesterday, Madha Gaja Raja completed a month, i.e., 31 days in theatres. As expected, it has slowed down and its collection came down to as low as 1 lakh on a daily basis. Both on Monday and Tuesday, it earned 1 lakh each. Speaking about the overall total, the film has earned a hefty sum of 48.65 crore net at the Indian box office.

Reportedly Madha Gaja Raja is made on a budget of just 15 crores. As compared to such a controlled cost, it minted 48.65 crores, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 33.65 crores. Calculated further, using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the returns of the film stand at 224.33% after 31 days. With such hefty returns, it’s already a super-hit affair at the Indian box office.

However, since the collection has slowed down miserably, it will miss the chance of hitting the 50 crore milestone. Nonetheless, it’s a massive hit for Vishal and the team.

