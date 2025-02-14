Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, and Arjun Sarja in key roles, is turning out to be a major disappointment. Released amid high expectations, the film has failed to back it with good numbers on the board. After a strong start, it couldn’t maintain the pace in the following days, resulting in an underwhelming collection at the worldwide box office in the 8-day extended opening week.

Might miss the century in India

The Kollywood action thriller started its journey well by amassing 27 crore net at the Indian box office. It registered the second biggest opening for Thala Ajith. After such a start, the film was expected to comfortably enter the 100 crore club, but it seems that the century mark will be missed. The way collections have dropped during weekdays is quite unfortunate.

Yesterday, Vidaamuyarchi earned as low as 1.21 crores, pushing the total collection to 73.21 crore net after 8 days. Inclusive of taxes, it equals 86.38 crore gross. From here, there will be some movement tomorrow and on Sunday, but after that, the film will go downhill.

Vidaamuyarchi at the worldwide box office

Like India, Vidaamuyarchi has failed to live up to expectations in the overseas market. It wrapped up its 8-day extended opening week at just 39 crore gross (revised), thanks to poor hold on weekdays. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection of the film stands at 125.38 crore gross.

This is a disappointing number and from here, the film will struggle to even touch the 150 crore mark.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 73.21 crores

India gross- 86.38 crores

Overseas gross- 39 crores

Worldwide gross- 125.38 crores

Set to be Ajith’s 4th highest-grosser

Recently, Vidaamuyarchi surpassed Vivegam (123.35 crore gross) to become Ajith Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time globally. Today or tomorrow, it will also surpass Nerkonda Paarvai (126.59 crore gross) to become the actor’s 4th highest-grossing film.

Take a look at Ajith Kumar’s top worldwide grossers (above 100 crore gross):

Viswasam – 205 crores

Thunivu – 200.57 crores

Valimai – 166.19 crores

Nerkonda Paarvai – 126.59 crores

Vidaamuyarchi – 125.38 crores

Vivegam – 123.35 crores

Vedalam – 119.50 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

