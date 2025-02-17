From the mid-2010s to the late 2010s, Nivin Pauly was one of the most successful actors in the Malayalam film industry. Many believed he was on his way to becoming the next superstar, and for a while, that assumption seemed true as he delivered hit after hit. However, things took a turn when his films started flopping one after another. His last financially successful lead role was in 2019 with Love Action Drama.

In 2024, his cameo in Varshangalkku Shesham received widespread appreciation, with fans calling it his comeback. However, despite significant pre-release hype, his next film, Malayalee from India, failed to break even. Amidst this, Nivin Pauly faced body shaming from online trolls due to noticeable weight gain. He struggled with this for some time, but now, he seems to have overcome the challenge, returning to his former self.

A newly posted photo of Nivin Pauly on social media has gone viral. He has lost considerable weight and looks noticeably different from his previous images. Fans hope this marks a positive turning point in his career, ushering him into a more successful phase as an actor.

Adding to the excitement about his future, Nivin has also unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film, Multiverse Manmadhan, just two days after showcasing his body transformation. According to online rumors, the film is expected to be a superhero movie. It is produced by Nivin Pauly himself under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures and directed by Adithyan Chandrashekhar.

Multiverse Manmadhan is rumored to be a pan-Indian venture. It is set to be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, in addition to the original Malayalam version. Currently, the film is in pre-production.

