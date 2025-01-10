Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After his comeback in the show was reportedly rejected, the actor remained silent for months. A couple of days ago, he shocked fans and the TV fraternity by sharing his video from hospital. Having a glimpse of it, it was clear that the actor wasn’t in good condition. Amid this, his close friend has now shared some shocking details.

A day before yesterday, we reported about Gurucharan being hospitalized. On his Instagram account, the actor shared his video from the hospital, in which he was spotted with sunken cheeks, indicating that his health was not good. In the video, he said he’d share the health update very soon but didn’t reveal what got him hospitalized.

Recently, while talking on The Vickey Lalwani Show, Bhakti Soni, a close friend of Gurucharan Singh, shared that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor hadn’t consumed food since he returned after the missing drama. He has also quit drinking water for the last 19 days. As a result, his health deteriorated, and he was hospitalized.

As Soni shared, Gurucharan Singh has given up on water because he isn’t getting any response from the entertainment industry. For those who don’t know, the TMKOC actor appealed to the industry to give him some work, but unfortunately, he’s still jobless. He’s also looking forward to his spiritual journey and quitting everything.

Talking about her last conversation with Gurucharan Singh, Bhakti Soni said, “Mujhe bataya gaya tha ki 13th January or 14th January, mujhe yeh samajh aajayega ki woh iss dharti pe rahenge ya nahi rahenge.” She further added that Gurucharan isn’t listening to anyone and does only what he wants to do.

Meanwhile, in April 2024, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went missing and returned home after almost a month. He shared that he was on a spiritual journey and wanted to quit living a normal life.

