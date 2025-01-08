Gurucharan Singh, popularly known for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is back in the news yet again. This isn’t about his comeback to the show but something that has left his fans and close ones worried. Recently, the actor posted a disturbing video on his social media, and his health condition didn’t look good at all. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Several months back, Gurucharan was all over the news due to his missing report. He went missing and didn’t come home for almost a month. Later, the actor himself revealed that he left his home for a spiritual journey but came back for his parents. This incident took place in April 2024, and now, once again, our beloved Roshan Singh Sodhi is grabbing the headlines.

Yesterday, Gurucharan Singh shared a disturbing video on Instagram. This video was recorded in the hospital, and the actor was seen in the hospital. He even panned the camera towards the cannula on his hand. The video shows him with sunken cheeks, indicating his health is not in good condition. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor didn’t reveal much.

Apart from wishing his fans for Gurpurab and chanting the name of Guru Gobind Singh, Gurucharan Singh said, “Haalat bohot zaada kharab ho gayi hai.” He further added that his blood tests have been done, and he will share the health update with fans very soon. However, he didn’t reveal the reason why he was hospitalized.

As soon as the video went viral, fans took to his comment section and expressed their shock and concern. They also wished him a quick recovery and hoped to see him soon in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. One Instagram user wrote, “Get well soon sir…be positive…you are great actor…no one fits better as for Sodhi role in TMKOC.” Another one wrote, “Get well soon sodhi Paa ji.”

Let’s hope Gurucharan Singh recovers quickly and wish him luck with his future projects.

