Heropanti 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer opened up to negative responses from the critics. Despite a massive amount of buzz, the word of mouth came into play and spoiled the party. Scroll below for how the Ahmed Khan directorial is trending on its second day.

The theatre screens were majorly being dominated by a storm like KGF Chapter 2. The Yash starrer has crossed the 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office today and the sky is the only limit after this. It was very well known that Heropanti 2 will face some tough competition from the pan India film but with a negative response, it is only the former that is enjoying the benefit.

On its Day 1, Tiger Shroff starrer opened up to collections of about 7 crores*. There was a major need for the film to witness a bigger Day 2 but unfortunately, that did not happen. As per the early trends flowing in, Heropanti 2 has collected a total of 4.50-6.50 crores* on its second day.

With that, the total collections now raise to a total of 11.50-12.50 crores*. That indeed is disappointing given the fact that Tiger Shroff enjoys a major fanbase and him being the face of an action franchise, way more was expected.

Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 is also facing competition from Runway 34. The Ajay Devgn starrer was released in the theatres on the same day and received a good response from the viewers.

