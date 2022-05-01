KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is refusing to slow down as despite running in its third week, the film still has a lot left in its tank. While in India, it’s already a mega historical blockbuster, the worldwide collection has finally hit the much-awaited milestone of 1000 crore club at the box office.

In the history of Indian cinema, only three films before KGF 2 have marked their entry into the 1000 crore club. Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Prabhas led Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s RRR had hit the 1000 crore mark before with their global collection. After one Bollywood film and two Telugu origin films, the Kannada film has joined the coveted club.

On the third Saturday i.e. day 17, KGF Chapter 2 jumped again and pushed the worldwide box office total to 1005 crores*. Today, another big jump is expected and crossing RRR (1108 crores*) looks very much possible now. Let’s see how much the film will cover the distance in the coming days.

Interestingly, 2022 has produced two 1000 crore films with RRR and KGF Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel, who made a grand entry into the pan-India scenario with his magnum opus KGF 2, celebrated the huge success of the movie along with his hero Yash and producer Vijay recently.

It is reported that the makers celebrated the glorious success of their KGF sequel with a very private party, with only a few teammates, gathered to cut the cake. The pictures of Prashanth Neel, Yash, and Hombale Films producer Vijay, celebrating the unanimous success of the movie, have been shared with the media. ‘KGF. This is only the beginning’ was engraved on the cake.

