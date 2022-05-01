As expected, Runway 34 grew on Saturday to bring in 5.25 crores*. On Friday the film had collected 3.50 crores* so this is decent enough growth. So far the film has collected 8.75 crores* and the least requirement for the Ajay Devgn starrer is to keep the momentum on and grow at the same levels today as well. This would mean collections in 7-8 crores range and if that turns out to be the case then one can expect a stable Monday and then growth again on Tuesday which is Eid.

Last week’s release Jersey too had a similar trend from Friday to Saturday when collections did grow, but then when Sunday didn’t buzz much from its stand, it was pretty much curtains for the film. Hence, it is absolutely necessary for Runway 34 to grow today as that would help set the stage for a good extended weekend.

The good news for the film is that there is no Hindi release on the coming Friday. However, on the flip side, there is Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming up, which is going to be a monster. Hence, for Runway 34 to have a chance in the second week, the collections that come in between today and Tuesday would be the deciding factor.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

