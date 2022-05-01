Nobody would have ever dreamt that Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 would turn out to be such a big monster at the box office. Here, in India, it has dented every single new release from each industry and continues its work of fetching records. Scroll below to know more details.

After the glorious success of RRR, KGF 2’s storm has gripped the nation. However, unlike SS Rajamouli’s event film, KGF 2 had a more massy approach, which is why some found it over the top at points. As it is mainly scoring with mass movie lovers, there have been few drops over weekdays, but has once again picked up during the weekend.

As per the reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 picked up massively on day 17 i.e. third Saturday and made 18 crores*. With that, the film has gone past the mark of 700 crores and the grand Indian total now stands at 711 crores* (all languages). Today, a huge jump is expected and it won’t be a surprise if the 30 crore mark gets touched today. A historical blockbuster!

As of now, KGF 2 is the third highest-grossing Indian film ever after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1031 crores) and RRR (767.50 crores*). As one can see, the Yash starrer is just 56 crores away from catching up with SS Rajamouli’s recent biggie. At a given pace, the film will get there in the next 3-4 days.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

