KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash has emerged as a historical blockbuster as it has gone way beyond expectations at the box office. The film made on a budget of a little over 100 crores has done some crazy business and is now all set to overtake another blockbuster, RRR.

KGF Chapter 1 did a business of around 185 crores in India. The film was a huge hit and gained a lot of appreciation from all corners. After such a success, there were high hopes for the sequel and everyone expected it to perform much better than part one. But in reality, the film has gone beyond all the imaginations.

Already crossed the 700 crore mark in India, KGF Chapter 2 witnessed a good jump on day 18 i.e. third Sunday as it has made 22 crores*. On the day prior, it had made 18 crores*. Now the grand Indian box office total stands at 733 crores* (all languages). With the Eid holiday falling on Tuesday in most places in the country, a big boost will be seen in numbers again.

As of now, KGF Chapter 2 is just 35 crores away from RRR (767.50 crores*) which is expected to be covered in the next 3-4 days at max.

Meanwhile, Kannada star Yash, who is overjoyed with the overwhelming response to KGF Chapter 2, recently posted a video on social media in which he expresses his gratitude for the biggest win in his theatrical career.

Yash said, “I’d like to express our appreciation on behalf of the entire KGF team. I hope you’re enjoying the film and will continue to do so. Finally, I’d like to say that your heart is my tent!”

