Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood who is either in the news for her versatile acting or for the bold statements she makes in interviews or talk shows. She has always been open about her thoughts especially when it comes to topics related to s*x and that is exactly how she was when she got an opportunity to interview Kim Kardashian. She explained how she thought the KKW brush was actually a d*ldo because of its shape and colour.

In the year 2017, Kim Kardashian was promoting her makeup line KKW when she was interviewed by Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She held up a n*de coloured contour brush by Kim Kardashian and said, “Kim is here to talk about her cosmetic line KKW. This is one of her products which I think, I have. (flips it and spots the brush) Oh nevermind, I don’t have that. This is for blush?”

“It’s for contour, blending contour. Yes, not what you think it is.”, Kim Kardashian confirmed.

“It is not at all what I thought it was for.”, Jennifer further added, indicating that she thought it was a vibrator.

Kim Kardashian was quick to defend the colour of the piece as she thought that was the reason why most people on the internet mistook it for a d*ldo as well. “You know what, I guess, when I was doing that, I never thought all my things are like flesh colour so I get it, but…that wasn’t really the colour.”, Kim said.

However, Jennifer Lawrence clarified that it wasn’t necessarily the flesh colour that made her think it was a d*ldo but the shape of the sponge blender at one end of the stick.

Kim Kardashian went on to give a little detail about her s*x life as she said, “You see, I usually see darker colours so that didn’t come to mind. It was after the fact, I was posting it on social media and I was like, sh*t, this looks like a d*ldo.”

To that, Jennifer Lawrence laughed and said, “Yeah, I didn’t notice because it was so white!”

Have a look:

