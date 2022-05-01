Leonardo DiCaprio is known for raising his voice for environmental issues across the globe. The actor has been vocal about the cause and has even taken several steps to ensure he can do his bit in saving the world. The actor has now decided to talk about the Amazon forest ahead of the Brazil elections and tell people to vote in order to save the forest that is being ignored by the current government. But turns out that hasn’t gone down well with now President Jair Bolsonaro who has called him out.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Jair is accused by the environmentalists of allowing deforestation in Brazil. It is said that he has weakened the laws around the protection of the Amazon forest ever since he took over the office in 2019. It was in the same year that Bolsonaro had said that considering the Amazon forest as the lungs of Earth is a misconception.

Advertisement

Now in his Tweet Leonardo DiCaprio has spoken about saving the Amazon forest. But turns out the picture of the forest fire he has used calling it from 2019 is from 2003 as per Jair Bolsonaro, who has decided to call out the Revenant star. Read on to know everything you should.

In his Tweet, Leonardo DiCaprio wrote, “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change. What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit http://olhaobarulhinho.com #tiraotitulohoje.”

Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change.

What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4, visit https://t.co/0mKrfxLdRR #tiraotitulohoje — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 28, 2022

Jair Bolsonaro replied to Leonardo DiCaprio, and wrote “thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve the foreign special interests. Good job in The Revenant!”

– Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant! 👍 https://t.co/kg3b6rmPCw — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022

His next tweet read, “By the way, the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003. There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I’m against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil!” The later part of the tweet refers to a law passed in 2020 in Brazil that punishes people from spreading misinformation online.

– By the way, the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003. There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I'm against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil! pic.twitter.com/pSJBOjVSB7 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Director Jon Watts Exits ‘Fantastic Four Reboot’, Will Not Be Associated In Any Way

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube