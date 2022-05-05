Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch is all set for its big release tomorrow. Well, right before its release, the superhero film has been declared a super hit in India by critics, early reviews, and by its 20 crore pre-sales.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe enjoys a massive fan following in India. From Captain America to Moon Knight, we Indians have a knack for superhero films. However, do you ever feel, it’s high time now MCU must launch an Indian superhero? If not you, Doctor Stephen Strange aka Benedict definitely feels it should happen. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Benedict Cumberbatch has time and again won our hearts with his roles in films, but his Doctor Strange owns a different place in our hearts altogether. Well, for all you Benedict buffs, did you know he is a huge fan of the Bollywood industry and wants to work with an Indian superhero in Marvel movies?

During his recent conversation with Indian Express, Benedict Cumberbatch was expressing his love for Bollywood and how he feels it’s time for an Indian superhero to join the Marvel team. He said, “There are incredible Indian actors, whether they are born in the UK like obviously Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel, who I just had the good fortune to work with. I mean it’s obvious you have an incredibly talented and incredibly thriving cinematic culture and have done it for years. I have loved the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and you’ve had a massive influence. I think Bollywood needs to sort of be part of the MCU. Maybe have a massive dance and bring in the first Indian superhero.”

Aww! That was super sweet of him, don’t you think?

During his conversion, when asked about how his views on India being a big source of earning for Marvel and what he thinks about Bollywood clashing with Hollywood, he said, “I don’t think the two (industries) are exclusive. You know you’ve got a very avid movie-going public and that translates whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood. And I think that’s fine. There’s room for both. It’s not an either and or equation at all.”

Are you all excited to see Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

