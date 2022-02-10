Universal Pictures have surprised their fans by dropping the trailer of the highly-anticipated ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. The third installment of the Jurassic World series and sixth movie of the overall Jurassic Park franchise, Dominion is set to release globally on 10th June 2022.

From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Having been set free from their captivity in the previous film, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The power-packed trailer encapsulates the essence of Jurassic World movies, that are adventurous and thrilling to the very core!

Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Dominion is said to bring the dinosaurs to the mainland and that will only be the beginning of a new era of Jurassic Park movies. Add to that Dominion will also see the return of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, along with Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcom.

Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion hits the theatres on 10th June in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

