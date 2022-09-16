Robyn Rihanna Fenty NH, otherwise popularly known as Rihanna, is one of the popular International popstars who gave chartbusters like “Rude Boy”, “Only Girl (In the World)”, “What’s My Name?”, “S&M”, “We Found Love”, “Where Have You Been” and “Diamonds”.

RiRi established her status as an s*x symbol in the music industry over the years. She is an influential celebrity who is known for her involvement in humanitarian causes. However, she is also known for speaking her mind and her epic clap backs to those who undermined her.

Back in 2012, a gossip site took to Twitter about Rihanna’s two-piece crochet ensemble. The website tweeted, “Dear Rihanna, you’ve gone a little too far with this “outfit,” but the Barbadian singer’s savage comeback left everyone gasping for air.

RiRi hit back with her response, “Your p—y is way too dry to be riding my d–k like this.” Take a look at her tweet below:

@CELEBUZZ your pussy is way too dry to be riding my dick like this — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 18, 2012

Now you know you don’t mess with Rihanna and you may not even have a comeback to counter her.

Meanwhile, RiRi’s fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next song. Her last album was released in 2016, ANTI, and since then her fans are eager to listen to her next songs. However, she had previously hinted that her much-anticipated next album will be ‘completely different to how she wanted to put it out.’

On the other hand, in the early hours of Thursday morning singer left a studio session with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in west Hollywood.

Rihanna was seemingly papped on her way to the studio and pictures went viral on social media. In the pictures, she was seen in a blue and white jersey teamed with grey joggers as she made her way across the car park after paying a 1 am visit to the studio.

