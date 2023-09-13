Calling musical composers Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya ‘stalwarts’ of the industry, singer and actor Aditya Narayan shared how they treat him, and revealed about his equation with them.

Aditya is currently hosting the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, which features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges.

Speaking to IANS, Aditya revealed about his off-screen bond with the two judges-Anu and Himesh.

“My bond is amazing.They are the people who I look upto. Anu ji and Himesh ji are stalwarts of the industry. They are my father’s contemporary,” he said.

Music composer Anu Malik is known for his songs ‘Aaila Re’, ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo‘, ‘Ek Garam Chaye ki Pyali’ and songs from the film ‘Border‘. Talking about him, Aditya said: “Anu ji always treated me like his son. We have a very loving equation. He is the typical extroverted alpha male that I can never be. We get along really easily. One sigma and one alpha in the room, and we are always bouncing up on each other.”

For music director Himesh, the 36-year-old singer said: “I have a different love for Himesh ji. He tells me I always see my son in you. I don’t think there are too many people that support me and encourage me the way Himesh ji does.”

“From day one he has believed in me. He always tells me ‘I am doing very well’, ‘I am a superstar’, ‘sky’s the limit’. Coming something like this from Himesh ji is a very big deal. I have a special love for him. I love him as a human being. He is the nicest human being that exists in our lives,” added Aditya.

The show has started off on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the Top 12 of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, a few captivated the judges with their distinct voices and passion for singing.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs on Zee TV.

