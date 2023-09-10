Television’s one of the most controversial reality shows, Bigg Boss, is all set to return to the small screens once again. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is one of the most followed shows of TV. After seeing MC Stan emerging as the winner of the 16th season, makers returned with the 2nd season of its digital version. Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw Elvish Yadav lifting the winner’s trophy while Fukra Insaan, aka Abhishek Malhan, as the first runner-up. It also saw Salman replacing Karan Johar as the host of OTT 2.

Ever since BB17 began making headlines, names of who’s who of the industry have been doing the rounds of the Internet. While fans want to know whom they will see as contestants of the show, reports of Dabangg Khan not hosting the whole season surfaced. Scroll down for details.

A few days back, a media report stated that Salman Khan is unlikely to host the entire season of Bigg Boss 17. As we all know, the show enjoys a massive fan following because of the host, too. Salman is one of the reasons the show makes its place in the top 10 of the TRP list. However, fans have been worried ever since reports of him not hosting the whole season emerged, leaving them disappointed. But looks like they are mere rumours and there’s no truth to it.

It was reported that Salman Khan has decided to partially host Bigg Boss 17 in order to focus on his upcoming film Tiger 3 and his untitled next with Karan Johar.

Now, here’s good news for all Salman Khan and Bigg Boss fans. According to the latest media report in Times News Now, Dabangg Khan is very much hosting Bigg Boss and the whole of the 17th season. The report states that there’s no clause in Salman’s contract where he has pushed the makers to mention that he will away from his hosting duties in order to focus on his upcoming films.

So all the Salman Khan fans can calm down as he will complete his duties! Aren’t you excited? Do let us know.

