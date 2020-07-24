Khuda Haafiz Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal & Shivaleeka Oberoi Promise An Intriguing Romantic Action-Thriller!

After weeks of anticipation, Disney+ Hotstar today released the much-awaited trailer of Bollywood movie Khuda Haafiz. A romantic action thriller inspired by real-life events has been directed and written by Faruk Kabir and stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. Shot in the picturesque locales of Uzbekistan and in the by-lanes of Lucknow, the movie perfectly balances romance and action-packed thrill.

Khuda Haafiz is the story of a young, recently wedded couple from India – Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi), who decide to go work overseas in search for better career opportunities. Under mysterious and shocking circumstances Nargis goes missing in a foreign land and Sameer, a helpless common man tries everything in his power to bring his wife back safely with him.

Vidyut Jammwal who is best known for his prowess in action movies will be seen in a new romantic avatar. He said, “Khuda Haafiz is a very special movie to me as my character Sameer is something that I have not attempted before. The movie is a perfect amalgamation of romance, action, and thriller, with an amazing cast. Faruk Kabir, the director-writer is extremely talented, and it was a pleasure working with him. I’m glad that the movie will launch on a platform like Disney+ Hotstar VIP where people from across the country will be able to enjoy it upon release.”

Excited with the trailer release director-writer Faruk Kabir shares, “Khuda Haafiz from the time I wrote it to directing it, has and will always be at heart, a love story. And that’s what makes it an emotionally charged and intense thriller too. All very real characters, in a gripping real-life story I believe will be a unique viewing experience. “

Producer Abhishek Pathak from Panorama Studios International added, “Khuda Haafiz is very close to me and the entire team. I am confident that the film will be well received by the audience and I am looking forward to their reaction. Faruk’s vision, the realistic action and the terrific performances by the entire cast will keep the audiences hooked till the very end.”

Khuda Haafiz is the third of many movies slated for release under Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. The movie features Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, and Shiv Pandit. It is written & directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak (Panorama Studios International) and Music by Mithoon on Zee Music. Khuda Haafiz is set to release on 14th August 2020 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex ushers in a new re-imagined ‘first-day-first-show’ for Bollywood fans by releasing the most anticipated movies directly to digital, featuring some of the biggest and most loved actors of Bollywood. These include Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase amongst others. To access Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex and enjoy the magic of Bollywood blockbusters, users need an active subscription of either Disney+ Hotstar Premium or Disney+ Hotstar VIP

