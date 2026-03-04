Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta are officially global stars as their latest psychological drama, Accused, is shattering records on Netflix, proving that content-driven Indian cinema has no boundaries. The film is trending in 82 countries in the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, claiming the top spot in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, and Mauritius!
Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment alongside Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Adar Poonawalla, the film is the biggest female-led debut by an Indian film on Netflix! It has dethroned Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, which registered a viewership of 5.4 million, and claimed the top spot till now!
As per the data by Netflix from February 23 to March 1, 2026, Accused, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 7.5 million on Netflix against 13.2 million viewing hours and secured the second spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.
Here are the three records, the film has nailed with its debut week viewership on Netflix!
Second biggest debut for an Indian film in 2026
Accused has registered the second biggest debut for an Indian film that arrived on Netflix in 2026. It has surpassed biggies like Haq, De De Pyaar De 2, and Tere Ishk Mein!
Second biggest Netflix Original Debut
Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta’s psychological drama has registered the second biggest debut for an original film on Netflix!
Dharmatic Holds 3 Spots!
Dharmatic Entertainment is the only production house that holds three spots in the list of the top 10 debut weeks by a Netflix original film.
Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Netflix Original films that arrived on the platform from 2024-2026.
- Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million
- Accused: 7.5 Million
- Maharaj: 5.3 Million
- Do Patti: 5 Million
- Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million
- Nadaaniyan: 3.9 Million
- Baramulla | Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million
- Sector 36: 3.6 Million
- Inspector Zende | Aap Jaisa Koi: 3.4 Million
- Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3.2 Million
Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.
