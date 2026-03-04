Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta are officially global stars as their latest psychological drama, Accused, is shattering records on Netflix, proving that content-driven Indian cinema has no boundaries. The film is trending in 82 countries in the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, claiming the top spot in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, and Mauritius!

Helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment alongside Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Adar Poonawalla, the film is the biggest female-led debut by an Indian film on Netflix! It has dethroned Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, which registered a viewership of 5.4 million, and claimed the top spot till now!

As per the data by Netflix from February 23 to March 1, 2026, Accused, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 7.5 million on Netflix against 13.2 million viewing hours and secured the second spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.