Imagine The Office without Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute. Crazy, right? Yet, that nearly happened. Wilson almost missed his chance to play the eccentric assistant to the regional manager, and it all hinged on one failed project.

Back in the day, as The Office was gearing up for its American debut, Wilson was already locked into another TV pilot. This pilot starred Janeane Garofalo, and Wilson was set to be a part of it. But, as he chatted with Theo Von, Wilson revealed how he stumbled upon his future The Office role—by sheer accident.

While on his way to a table read for Garofalo’s show, Wilson bumped into a TV exec who mentioned the American version of The Office. Wilson had watched the UK version and loved it so he couldn’t hide his excitement. “Outside, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s great!’ Inside, I was like, ‘F***, I want to be on that.’” But there was a catch: he was already committed to the other show.

Flash forward to a disastrous table read for Garofalo’s show. According to Wilson, the pilot was “not very good,” the read-through went so badly that the project was axed on the spot. “By the time I got home, they were like, ‘They’re not shooting that.’” That moment of disappointment turned into a blessing. Wilson found himself free and clear to audition for The Office just a month later. And, well, we know the rest.

It’s good that the pilot failed because Dwight Schrute would’ve been a different character without Wilson. Other big names like Seth Rogen, Matt Besser, Patton Oswalt, and Judah Friedlander had all auditioned for the role. But none of them could’ve captured Dwight’s unique blend of awkward confidence and bizarre antics as Wilson did.

Looking back, Wilson couldn’t be more thankful for the twist of fate that led to his Office role. He admitted, “I never thought I’d have a better show than The Office. Nine seasons, 200 episodes, everyone got along. He made a big impact. It was funny as hell. It’s a great character. Great money. Fun people everywhere.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone else pulling off Dwight’s iconic moments, from his crazy pranks on Jim to his undying devotion to Schrute Farms. From 2005 to 2013, the show became a cultural phenomenon, and Wilson’s performance was a vital part of that legacy.

So, next time you watch The Office, remember: Rainn Wilson’s Dwight almost wasn’t a thing. A failed pilot and a stroke of luck changed everything. Sometimes, rejection does lead to a better gig.

The Office is still streaming on Peacock

