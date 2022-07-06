Tom Hiddleston is all set to win more hearts as he steps into the shoes of the MCU’s God of Mischief in the upcoming season of Loki. While the first season of the beloved shared was released in June 2021, the second season – comprising of 6 episodes – is currently under production.

While the makers of any Marvel production do their best to keep everything under wraps, seems like somebody was able to get on the set of this Tom- Owen Wilson starrer and click some pictures and videos. Two sets of media have been shared online leaking what’s happening, where it’s happening and even an Eternals cameo that could be on the cards. Read.

The first set of pictures shows team Loki 2 filming on the streets of London. In it, Tom Hiddleston can be seen wearing a suit while surrounded by a number of TVA agents. Besides the God OF Mischief, another character seen wearing a tuxedo is Owen Wilson as TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius. Mobius played a pivotal part in season 1 and after initially arresting him decided to help Loki in the end.

tom talking to some actors on the set of loki season 2 look at him 😭 pic.twitter.com/BWayUehfgT — chiårins ༄ (@lvthienxtom) July 4, 2022

While these pictures show both Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius looking dashing in suits, it’s the other leaked pictures from sets that have caught our attention. Currently doing social media rounds is another set of pictures that hint at the filming of Loki 2 taking place close to London’s Noel Theatre.

In these pictures, posters are seen lining up the walls of the structure and one of them features Eternals’ star Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. Kingo – as we learnt in the 2021 Marvel multi-starrer, is one of the ten Eternals who arrived on earth in 5000BC to save humans from the invasive Deviants. While they learn of the true purpose behind their creation only in the present day, Kumail’s character becomes a popular Bollywood film star and filmmaker.

i think they’re shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn pic.twitter.com/dId6JUdKpx — sasha 🇺🇦 (@LOVE1SNOTENOUGH) July 3, 2022

Talking about the poster featured in the leaked pictures from the sets of Loki 2, the film’s name is Saraush Ke Putra and it stars ‘The Great Kingo’. From the looks of it, it seems like a film from the 1950s. The web series may feature Mobius and Loki travelling in time to find a solution for TVA’s downfall.

Well, we will now have to wait for quite some time to see exactly what the Marvel Gods have in store for us its poor human fans.

