Stranger Things is trending a lot these days ever since the release of season 4. The latest instalment broke a massive record on Netflix after Part 2 was released. The streaming giant site crashed after millions of people stormed it to watch the show. As per some reports, it also garnered 7 billion minutes of viewing time in a single week.

It is a huge feat for the series that has been record-breaking ever since its debut. While fans are going haywire over the latest instalments of the Millie Bobby Brown starrer, we bring you an interesting piece of trivia that you may not have known.

Stranger Things has given fans some of the most beloved characters, including Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Dustin, Will, Max, and more. People have also swayed over Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington. But did you know that the character was originally supposed to be “the biggest douchebag on the planet.”

As per IMDb, the pilot script of Stranger Things had Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington written as an unlikeable character that went as far as to r*pe Nancy Wheeler, played by Natalia Dyer. However, the creators, Duffer Brothers, changed him after Keery turned out to be “much more likable and charming” than what was envisioned.

(Mild Spoiler Ahead) It’s good that the makers changed their minds as Steve Harrington is now one of the most beloved characters of the show. With the new season, speculations around which character died arose. The finale saw one of the main characters pass away.

Fans hoped it wasn’t Steve Harrington. Meanwhile, while fans are enjoying Stranger Things 4, the next season is already in talks, and it will be the final one. Moreover, the Duffer Brothers have also teased plans of making a spin-off of the Millie Bobby Brown starrer.

