Marvel’s ongoing web show Ms Marvel is about a Pakistani-American superhero growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala Khan is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Given that the show is about a South Asian character, her family is just like any typical desi family settled abroad. And just like everything desi, this Marvel show included a lot of soundtracks – especially songs from India, Pakistan and international artists that have some desi flavour.

Today as the fifth episode of Ms Marvel is released – and just 1 more is pending, we decided to bring you some of the desi – Indian and Pakistani, tracks that feature in the Marvel superhero show. Scroll down and we are sure a couple of them will be part of your playlist now.

Bollywood Songs In Ms Marvel

Oh Nanba

Appearing in the first episode of Ms Marvel, the Tamil song ‘Oh Nanba’ plays when Kamala Khan appears for her first-ever driving test. The trippy track is heard when Iman Vellani’s character reverses and crashes her car into her examiner’s. From Rajnikanth’s 2014 film Lingaa, the song is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman and sung by S.P. Balasubramaniam and Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam.

Sage

In the second episode of the ongoing Marvel web series, Ritviz’s Indian pop hit ‘Sage’ plays when Kamala leaves school to meet Kamran. Here, the Captain Marvel fan opts to spend time with Rish Shah’s character rather than catch up with Bruno (Matt Lintz) and continue her superhero training.

Mehendi Rachnewali

A Muslim wedding is incomplete with the application of henna on the hands of the bride and the female members of both the groom and bride’s families. Ms Marvel is no different and keeps in sync with the culture also saw the ceremony held. For the same Madhu Roy and Sidhant Kapur’s Mehendi Rachnewali was played.

Joote Do, Paise Lo

In episode 3 of Ms Marvel, Kamala’s brother Amir gets married and it’s celebrated like any typical South Asian one with some naach-gaana completed with Bollywood songs. The wedding function included the rasam (custom) of the bride’s sisters and besties hiding the groom’s shoes in order to get cash. Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s ‘Joote Do Paise Lo’ – featuring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. PS: In the show, the ‘saliyas’ robbed not one but all the pairs the groom had!

Yeh Mera Dil Yaar

Following the ‘joota chupai ceremony,’ the show has a fun wedding and reception-cum-sangeet ceremony. It features Kamala and her brother’s in-laws putting up some dance performances for the bride and the groom. This sequence sees the superhero’s parents dance to Helen’s famous song ‘Yeh Mera Dil’ from the 1978 film Don. The track was sung by the soulful Asha Bhosle.

Hadippa

After her parents performed ‘Yeh Mera Dil,’ Iman Vellani’s character, her cousins and friends performed Dil Bole Hadippa’s title track. Sung by Mika, Sunidhi Chauhan and remixed by Sandeep Shirodkar, the song in the movie feature Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukerji getting all grooving.

Tere Bina (Khanvict Remix)

Episode 3 of Ms Marvel also features the swoon-worthy ‘Tere Bina’ from the Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-led Guru. The remix – produced by Asad Khan (a.k.a. Khanvict), can be heard during Aamir and Tyesha’s wedding ceremony. The song was sung by A.R. Rahman, Chinmaye, Murtuza Khan & Qadir Khan.

For Aisha

Nooran Sisters & EVAN GIIA’s ‘For Aisha’ appears as the closing track from episode 3 and plays while the end credits roll by. The song – which was composed for The Sky Is Pink – a film based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary who passed away in 2015 from pulmonary fibrosis, is known as much for its dazzling hook as well as its alternate meaning. The track was composed by Aisha’s brother, Ishaan Chaudhary, who makes up half of the producing duo MEMBA. Interestingly, Farhan Akhtar who plays a pivotal role in Ms Marvel played the lead in the 2019 film.

Pakistani Songs In Ms Marvel

Ko Ko Korina

This Pakistani song appears in the first episode of Ms Marvel after Kamala fails her driver’s test and accompanies her mother, Muneeba, on errands for her brother Amir’s wedding. The scene, the song plays over, sees the mother-daughter duo shopping in a New Jersey neighbourhood filled with stores displaying traditional South Indian clothing, sweet stores selling barfi, colourful saunf and traditional South Asian wedding jewellery. ‘Ko Ko Korina’ – which first appeared in the 1966 Urdu-language film Armaan, is often referred to as the first pop song of South Asia. It was sung by the late Pakistani singer Ahmed Rushdi.

Rozi

Eva B’s Rozi plays as the credits of Ms Marvel’s first episode plays. The scene leading up to this track features Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan declaring her powers as ‘cosmic’ and the screen then fading to black. The song – which plays alongside glimpses of New Jersey in the web show’s credit scene – is an upbeat track that has the artist talks transforming into who she is today and shattering expectations as a female rapper from a small Pakistani town. The tack appears to symbolize Kamala coming into her own, overlooking the expectations and judgments of others while trying to accept her new powers.

Peechay Hutt

The Pakistani song that features in episode 2 of Ms Marvel is Justin Bibis, Talal Qureshi & Hasan Raheem’s Peechay Hutt. This Coke Studio Season 14 track is a peppy track with catching beats that play over the credits of the episode.

Pasoori

In episode 4 of Ms Marvel, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ – one of Coke Studio’s most popular songs to date, is heard while Kamala Khan and her family enjoy lunch at the boat club.

Some other desi songs – that have some South Asian connections in them, that are featured in Ms Marvel are below:

Disco Gully by Kully Bharma & Ishq Bector

Deal with It

Riz Ahmed’s ‘Deal With It’ features in the first episode of Ms Marvel. Just like most of the songs in the album The Long Goodbye, this track finds the actor/singer navigating the Western world as a South Asian man. Ahmed’s indignance in this track contrasts pretty starkly with Kamala’s own feelings where she’s yet to gain the confidence the superpowers will inevitably help her find.

GODDESS

In episode 2 of Ms Marvel, when Kamala Khan tests her powers with her best friend Bruno, Raja Kumari, Krewella & NERVO’s ‘Goddess’ is heard playing over a montage of scenes showing their hard work. The montage shows the two trying and understanding what abilities and powers Kamala have unlocked, how she can control them and slowly getting more comfortable with them.

Come Around by M.I.A. & Timbaland

Jalebi Baby

Tesher & Jason Derulo’s ‘Jalebi Baby’ plays in episode 2 of Ms Marvel after the prayer service when Kamala attempts to convince Naika to run for their mosque’s board. The scene eventually sees Naika agreeing to run as she wants to make a difference in their community and Kamala being appointed as her campaign manager.

Anthem

Also appearing in episode 2 of this Marvel web show is ‘Anthem’ by Swet Shop Boys. The song is heard playing on the radio as Kamran drives Kamala and her friends home after Zoe’s house party is busted and shut down by cops. During the ride, the Captain Marvel fan finds common interests with Kamran, including Bollywood movies and the Swet Shop Boys.

Aye Khuda by Aslam Afzal, Farhad B, Vimal K, and Atif Afzal

Husan

Featuring in the show’s season episode is also Husan vs Bhangra Knights’ ‘Husan.’ The track plays during the Eid Al-Adha celebration as Naika takes it as a chance to kick-start her campaign for the mosque board. The song’s heard as she instructs Iman Vellani’s Kamala and Matt Lintz’s Bruno on which groups they need to talk to – including the ‘IlluminAunties’.

Closer by Khanvict

Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka the titular character. Besides her, the show also stars an array of Indian & Pakistani actors like Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan and more. The six-episode Marvel show also features Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher and more. Iman will reprise her role in the MCU film The Marvels later this year.

