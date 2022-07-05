We are still not over the Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 where maker’s released the last two episodes and took the internet by storm. In the last episode, we almost lost Max, who is played by Sadie Sink but got saved by Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven. But if there’s one character whose loss we are still sobbing about is – Joseph Quinn’s character of Eddie Munson. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on the possibility of returning to Stranger Things Season 5, and can you guess what he said? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Stranger Things enjoys a massive fan following across the globe ever since the show was released in 2016. Created and directed by the Duffer Brothers, the show stars Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLauglin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie, and Charlie Heaton in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joseph Quinn opened up on the iconic scene where his character of Eddie Munson plays Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in upside-down giving us the most METAL CONCERT EVER.

Talking about the same, Joseph Quinn said, “I’ve had a huge amount of time off, but when I read the script, I went and bought the guitar and started practicing manically. The solo was not me. I’m not a heavy metal guitarist, so we got this brilliant virtuoso to come in and do that bit. But the rest I was able to film.”

The actor also spoke about the possibility of Munson coming back to the finale in Season 5 and said, “You know, anything is possible, and I’d be up for anything. So yeah, we’ll see.”

Here’s hoping to see Joseph Quinn in Stranger Things Season 5. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the space below.

