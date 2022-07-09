Just like last week’s Rashtra Kavach Om, even Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2 followed a similar pattern as the film collected in pockets of mass belt on Friday. Primarily a single screen affair, this one is for the hardcore fans of massy action films with a rooted feel, and hence collections in the North were better. With 1.40 crores* coming on the first day, it’s all about the kind of growth that the film sees from here.

Things have changed a lot since pandemic and this film is yet another example of that. Prior to the pandemic, Vidyut Jammwal films typically opened in 3-5 crores range, as was the case with Commando franchise and Junglee. As is apparent now, collections for films with the same actors featuring in the same genre have gone down by 50% of lesser. Hence, it was expected that Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2 will also start around the 2 crores mark. However, with Thor: Love and Thunder as a formidable competition, the footfalls were compromised.

Since the Hollywood biggie hasn’t quite created a storm in terms of appreciation, this Bollywood offering still has a chance to do a bit better on Saturday. Had the Marvel film been a riot then it would have been difficult but in this case, Khuda Haafiz – Chapter 2 can at least fight it out and that’s where the hope lies for the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

