Proud mom Angelina Jolie, whose daughter Zahara will be attending Spelman College, was seen doing the Electric Slide to the tune of ‘Candy’ alongside a crowd of other students and their families.

The Electric Slide is a smooth, dynamic disco-style dance form. Dressed in an oversized grey sweater and white slacks, the 47-year-old Oscar winner looked chic as she busted some moves, while her 17-year-old daughter kept it simple in a plain white T-shirt, reports ‘People’.

The duo were all smiles as Angelina Jolie held hands with another dancer wearing a “Spelman” shirt during the event, which Morehouse Los Angeles President Brandon Rainey described on social media as a “family reunion”.

“You know the Family Reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @joliestweet some moves on the dance floor,” Rainey tweeted alongside the clip of Jolie and her daughter dancing.

On Sunday, Angelina Jolie announced via an Instagram post that Zahara, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, will be attending the historically Black college this fall.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the ‘Eternals’ Jolie captioned an image of her daughter surrounded by fellow Spelman attendees.

“Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” she added, referring to the Black college for women located in Atlanta.

“A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Angelina Jolie also added a group of hashtags to her post including “#SpelmanCollege,” “#SpelmanSisters and “#HBCU.”

The actor and human rights campaigner also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with Pitt, 58.

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005.

