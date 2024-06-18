Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne shared a special moment on Sunday night as the former won her first Tony Award for the Play The Outsiders: A New Musical. Jolie’s daughter worked as a producer assistant in it while she produced it. The mother-daughter duo swayed us with their coordinated style from the night. Jolie looked like a dream, and Vivienne was her perfect companion. Scroll below for more.

This play received special attention in the media as Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter chose to enter her name in the play’s bill as Vivienne Jolie, dropping her father’s surname. For the unversed, Shiloh filed legally to drop the Pitt surname last month. Reports also suggest that Zahara, Maddox, Pax, and Knox allegedly stopped using Brad’s last name.

At the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday night, Angelina Jolie and Vivienne looked adorable as they coordinated their outfits for the event. Jolie’s good friend Salma Hayek posted the pictures of the mother-daughter duo on her Instagram. Additionally, the pictures went viral on social media and were shared by the Maleficent star’s several fan pages. Jolie and her daughter chose to wear teal ensembles for the special occasion.

Angelina Jolie is one of the biggest Hollywood stars whose popularity knows no bounds. The gorgeous star opted for a stunning strapless velvet gown from Versace. It featured ruched detailing all over, and she paired it with a matching shawl. It perfectly accentuated her well-toned body, and she looked straight out of some fairytale.

Jolie accessorized her look with stacked bracelets and gold earrings, and her makeup also elevated the look. Angelina went for wavy, blown-out hair, a sheer foundation base with flushed cheeks, and soft, smoky eyes. She completed the look with n*de pink-toned lipstick.

On the other hand, her daughter Vivienne went for a comparitively unconventional look as she sported a white shirt paired with teal-colored trousers and a matching vest and bow tie. She wore Converse sneakers with her attire. Vivienne reflected on the beauty of Angelina Jolie and the charm of Brad Pitt. She decided to wear her hair down as she accompanied her mum.

Hollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Salma Hayek celebrated Angelina Jolie and Vivienne as it is Jolie’s first Tony Award and is also special for obvious reasons. Check out Salma’s post dedicated to the mother-daughter duo here:

