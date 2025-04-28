The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw business deals, secrets, big personal life decisions, and plenty of drama unfolding on the soap opera series. With the gears shifting to make things more heated and spicy, the viewers can expect some exciting new moments and scenes.

Friendships will be tested and revelations will come to light as the episodes of the show continue to air. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 28, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama series based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor giving Michael an ultimatum. The Newman patriarch and the lawyer have been friends and confidants for over a decade. So much so that most of Victor’s dirty work is usually done and dealt with by Michael. This time around, the plotting against Jabot saw Michael turning a Jabot employee against the Abbotts as a spy for Victor.

But he isn’t sure about how much they can trust the employee anymore. As expected, he shares the same worry with Victor, who is expected to be not too pleased about it. But when Michael tries to steer him away from his revenge against Jabot, Victor won’t be happy about it. Is that why he issued an ultimatum? Is Victor going to kick Michael to the curb after all these years?

What will Michael’s next step be? Will he continue to be Victor’s safe and trusted friend? Or will he go over to Jack and join hands with him? It won’t exactly be a smart move, considering Victor is known to be ruthless to the traitors. How exactly will things play out? On the other hand, Lily plays nice with Holden. She is still very suspicious about both Audra and Damian.

And even though she doesn’t trust Holden either, she is willing to make an effort to play nice to get some intel. She wants to know about Damian’s past and his friendship with Holden. Lily is also nosy about what happened in Audra and Nate’s past and how their romance reached a place where they called it quits. How exactly will this chat go? Will Holden call her out?

Lastly, Jack gives Billy a vote of confidence. As the latter works on Abbott Communications to make it a success, he has the full support and funding of his elder brother, Jack. When Billy finds a source of help and assistance in Jack, how will he repay his sibling? Will this improve their relationship?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Alexis Receives A Gift, Gio Needs Emma’s Help, While Kristina & Molly Want Answers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News