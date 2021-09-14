Advertisement

‘No Time To Die’ Fame Lashana Lynch says that even a 2-year-old could play James Bond. Lashana who played the role of Monica Rambeau in MCU‘s Captain Marvel is now playing the role of a new M16 agent named Nomi in the long-anticipated Bond flick.

The new Bond film ‘No Time To Die, is the 25th installment and the 5th and final appearance of Daniel Craig as the British Superspy. Directed by Cary Koji Fukunaga, the original schedule of the film was set to hit the theatres in April 2020. Fukunaga’s film was the first one to suffer pandemic-related delays and is now scheduled to release wide in the US on October 8. Bond buffs are quite hesitant to discuss the long-term future of the franchise, as, who will replace Craig as Bond remains an open question!

Lashana Lynch, in a talk with the Guardian, teases that it doesn’t matter who they pick as Craig’s successor. She thinks the next iteration of the character doesn’t need to be white and male because the franchise is such a huge deal, that the audiences will come to no matter who is on the poster. Lynch elaborated by saying, “We are in a place in time where the industry is not just giving audiences what it thinks the audience wants. They’re actually giving the audience what they want to give the audience. With Bond, it could be a man or woman. They could be white, Black, Asian, mixed race. They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a 2-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this 2-year-old’s gonna do, no?”

Lashana Lynch’s character has been ratified to have taken over the 007 moniker in No Time to Die, in which the story picks up five years after Bond quit following the incidents of Spectre, but elsewhere in the interview, Lashana, laughs off rumors that she is going to replace Craig. She thinks the No Time to Die team was originally looking for somebody who could challenge Bond when he tries to reimpose his authority, but lynch is delighted with how the character has evolved throughout the writing process.

Undeniably there is truth to Lashana Lynch’s joke, about the search for a fresh Bond would do well to cast a wide net, though finding a successor to Craig will certainly be a challenge. The British actor went from an ambiguous choice for 2006’s reboot Casino Royale to a global icon practically similar with the role, and it could surely be difficult for fans to move on from his portrayal. Whoever picks up the character after No Time to Die could define whether this long-running franchise ever achieves the 30th installment.

