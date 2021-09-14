Advertisement

Ed Sheeran revealed that ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox sings on his new album. Sheeran and Cox have been friends for some while now. The singer recently attended the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 and gave Elton-John vibes from the bold Versace jacket that he wore. While on the red carpet of the event, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer shared a piece of information that no one would expect.

The 2021 MTV VMAs took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, with several A-list stars attending the show. Each celeb looked as glamorous as the next. Sheeran had received three nominations for his song ‘Bad Habits’ at the award show.

Advertisement

While talking about Ed Sheeran, the singer revealed that Courteney Cox is one of the background vocalists in his latest song ‘Visiting Hours.’ During his chat with Entertainment Weekly, Sheeran said, “She sings. I’m pretty sure she sings on background vocals on the album. I think she’s on ‘Visiting Hours.” Ed continued, “If not, she was definitely on [my last album] Divide somewhere.”

It turns out that it isn’t Phoebe Buffay who is the ultimate singer but Monica Geller. Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox may have been long time pals, but there is another connection between the two. Ed is friends with Courteney’s boyfriend Johnny McDaid, who has worked as a co-writer in a few songs.

“Well, my producer and songwriter Johnny [McDaid] is dating her,” Sheeran said. Me and Johnny write most, like we wrote, ‘Shape of You’ together. We wrote ‘Bad Habits’ together. We work together a lot,” Ed revealed.

Ed and Courteney have also shared several videos and photos of the two singing. The singer once posted a video of Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Cox and him singing a song for ‘Friends’ alum Lisa Kudrow. Check out the video here:

While Courteney Cox has also shared several moments of her and Ed Sheeran goofing around. This includes a hilarious video of the two of them trying out Ross and Monica’s iconic dance routine from ‘Friends’.

Must Read: MTV VMAs 2021: From Megan Fox’s Daring Bare Dress To Lil Nas X’s Versace Outfit, Fashion Hits & Misses Of The Red Carpet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube